Dobson Fiber, iCON Infrastructure announce closing of strategic partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dobson Fiber, a fiber-optic internet provider and iCON Infrastructure are pleased to announce the closing of the strategic partnership signed on Feb. 14.
iCON Infrastructure Partners V1 (“iCON V”) will support Dobson Fiber’s $700 million fiber deployment plan across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. The Dobson Family will retain significant ownership of the company and together with iCON V, will continue to support Dobson Fiber's management team and dedicated workforce with the fiber deployment plan.
iCON V’s investment supports Dobson Fiber’s mission to provide fast, reliable and local fiber-based internet services to underserved residential and business communities with its own 5,000+ route mile fiber optic network that spans across Oklahoma and parts of Arkansas and Texas. Dobson currently offers residential fiber internet services in nine Oklahoma communities and three towns in Arkansas. Dobson Fiber recently announced twelve more fiber network commitments across Oklahoma and Arkansas with additional community commitments announcing soon.
