DOC begins partial release of lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow on Wednesday authorized the partial release of the statewide facility lockdown. All five of the agency’s Community Corrections facilities are returning to normal operations as well as Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, Oklahoma State Reformatory, Bill Johnson Correctional Center, William S. Key Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s Maximum-security unit.
“It is important to allow the inmates and their families to have visitation and the ability to attend programs," said Director Scott Crow. “We will return the rest of our facilities to normal operations as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so. The safety of our staff and inmate population remains our top priority.”
Visitation will resume Saturday.
The facilities remaining on lockdown will be observed under restricted movement protocols through the weekend. The agency will determine whether the rest of the lockdown can be safely lifted Monday.
Inmates involved in last week’s incident remain in restrictive housing pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.
