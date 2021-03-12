DOC begins vaccinating inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) began vaccinating its most vulnerable inmate population Thursday morning. DOC received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine from the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) March 9 and immediately began distribution to facilities.
This allotment will also allow DOC to begin vaccinating inmates with comorbidities as well as those age 65 and over. DOC anticipates receiving weekly vaccine allocations from the OSDH which medical staff will administer until all inmates who requested the vaccine have received it.
