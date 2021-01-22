DOC eases lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) is lifting a statewide facility lockdown at a majority of prisons. Multiple altercations late last year at several correctional centers prompted a system-wide lockdown.
All DOC facilities, except North Fork Correctional Center, Oklahoma State Penitentiary (medium-security unit), and Davis Correctional Center, have returned to “COVID Phase III Restrictions,” providing inmates access to recreational areas, educational opportunities, and specialized programming. All inmates and staff continue to follow COVID-19 protocols, such as social distancing and mask requirements.
Inmates identified as members of the United Aryan Brotherhood, Sureños, and Paisas remain locked down due to their involvement in altercations where more than 20 inmates were assaulted.
DOC staff continue to monitor for potential threats inside facilities.
Visitation remains prohibited due to COVID-19 guidelines.
