OKLAHOMA CITY — All Oklahoma Department of Corrections facilities have returned to normal operations. This ends the statewide lockdown that began March 2 after a disturbance between inmates at Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown. No inmates were seriously injured. Staff received no injuries. Agents with DOC’s Inspector General continue to investigate the incident.

