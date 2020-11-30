DOC locks down all facilities

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) has locked down all facilities after more than 20 inmates were assaulted at three male prisons Friday afternoon.
Several of the injured were transported to hospitals.
When the assaults occurred at North Fork Correctional Center, Jess Dunn Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary, staff quickly responded by securing all inmates inside their cells.
DOC corrections staff and agents with the Office of the Inspector General are investigating what sparked the altercations.
All facilities systemwide are secure.
