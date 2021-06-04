DOC locks down prisons statewide due to inmate fight

SAYRE — Correctional facilities across the state are on lockdown in response to an inmate-on-inmate assault that occurred today at North Fork Correctional Center (NFCC) in Sayre.
The incident is under investigation by the Inspector General. All visitation is canceled Saturday, and no visitation will occur at NFCC this weekend. A determination about all other facilities’ Sunday visitation will be made by Saturday at noon.
