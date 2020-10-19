DOC offers flu vaccines to inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Department of Corrections (DOC) is offering all inmates free flu vaccines at nearly every facility in anticipation of the upcoming flu season. While inmates can receive a flu shot year-round, this is part of an awareness campaign to ensure every inmate is presented the opportunity to participate. Participation is voluntary, and the treatment is offered by injection.
Last year, more than 8,000 inmates rolled up their sleeves. DOC staff hope to increase that by at least 15 percent this year.
Inmates at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center and Oklahoma State Penitentiary will be offered the vaccine next week.
