DOC seeks escapee

An inmate confined at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite escaped over the weekend, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
Frank Logan, 56, was discovered missing at the 6 p.m. inmate count on Saturday, at which time OSR officials launched an immediate search and initiated escape procedures.
Logan was serving a 60-year sentence for escape from confinement out of Bryan County. He has known affiliations to the United Aryan Brotherhood. In addition to low-cut, balding hair and a goatee, Logan has swastika tattoos on his upper right arm and upper back along with a tattooed torso. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes. He uses the aliases Tony A. Crider and Tony Crisp. He also has convictions out of Pittsburg and Atoka counties.
If you see Logan or know his whereabouts, DOC recommends not approaching him. Call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.
