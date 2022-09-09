Dogs can dunk, dive, splash or simply wade in coolness during the annual Dog Dive this weekend.
The dive will be 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at River Country Family Water Park. Admission is $5 per dog. All dogs must have current proof of rabies vaccinations.
"It's just a fun time, especially for dog owners," said Kevin Anthis, fitness and aquatic facilities manager for Muskogee Parks and Recreation. "We like to keep the water up to where their (the human's) knees are. We also lower the water in the Lazy River, so we can have a nice walking area, so it can be a nice walking area in the river. It won't be up to your waist. It will only be up to your knees."
Teens helping with Youth Volunteer Corps will wash dogs for donations, Anthis said.
Proceeds go toward Muskogee animal shelter.
"I couldn't say it's a whole lot, I don't know if that number would be impressive," he said. "We've had up to 20 to 30 participants, so if you're talking about a few hundred dollars. But any little thing helps."
Treats will be available for the dogs, he said.
"We also do dog toys for prizes for each event," he said. "We have done costume contests in the past."
The dive is typically held the weekend after the water park closes, Anthis said.
"Then we do the youth triathlon and a dog dive," he said. "After that, we drain the pools and we're done."
If you and your dog go
WHAT: Dog Dive 2022.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: River Country Family Water Park, 3600 Arline Ave.
ADMISSION: $5 per dog.
