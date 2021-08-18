Dogs spent about 45 minutes Wednesday morning searching the former Royal Casket building for potential human remains.
Finding none, they ended the search at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The dogs came from Oklahoma Task Force 1, an urban search and rescue team with units in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
Muskogee Fire Chief Jody Moore said the dogs were called in "to confirm what we had already suspected, that nobody was in there."
The building, 302 N. Main St. collapsed late Friday night. Search dogs were at the scene on Saturday, searching for anyone trapped in the debris.
Moore said the dogs used Saturday were trained to search for live bodies. The dogs used Monday were trained to search for human remains.
