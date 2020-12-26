Dozens of Dogwood Creek Retirement Center residents got an added gift Saturday morning — the potential for better protection against COVID-19.
Representatives of Muskogee County Health Department administered Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Dogwood Creek, the first nursing or assisted living center in Muskogee County to receive the vaccinations.
Center Business Manager Terri Alley said 54 people, including residents and staff, were to receive the vaccine Saturday. The center has 53 residents, Alley said, adding that it was up to each resident and staff member to decide whether to receive the vaccine.
"We're very excited to be one of the first places in Muskogee to get the vaccine. We're very happy for our residents and our staff," said Dogwood Creek Owner DeAnn Parham. "Covid is so dangerous that our elderly people here need to be vaccinated."
Parham said about 30 people work at the center.
Resident Tony Olzawski pulled his shirt collar over his shoulder to take the vaccine.
"Didn't hurt," he said.
Muskogee County Health Department Nurse Practitioner Kelly Hokit said Dogwood Creek was the only center the health department visited Saturday.
She said each tiny vial contains at least five doses and must be prepared with care.
"You have to thaw at room temperature for 30 minutes, and they have six hours to use that vial," she said. "Before we can give the vaccine, we have to dilute it with normal saline.... You have to invert the vaccine 10 times before you put in the normal saline."
