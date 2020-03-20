Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke released a statement saying Muskogee County has its first case of COVID-19.
"I was just informed that we have our first confirmed COVID19 case in Muskogee County. The State Health Department is investigating, and we will provide more information as it becomes available."
Doke then sent Phoenix reporter Chesley Oxendine the following statement:
"After being notified by the Health Department that the first positive case in Muskogee County was confirmed, further investigation revealed that this person is not currently living in Muskogee County. Current policy for case reporting is to report confirmed cases to the county where the person resides. If this case does end up being reported as a case in Muskogee County, please know that it would only be a technicality because this person is not currently living here," Doke writes. "The case is still under investigation. If there is any other relevant information that becomes available, we will let you know. Thank you."
