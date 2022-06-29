After winning another term as District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner on Tuesday, Ken Doke said he intends to get back to work this week.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board, Doke received 1,921 votes, or 68.1 percent; Steve Goad received 900 votes, or 31.9 percent.
There is no Democratic or Independent challenger.
Doke said it feels good to win.
"We worked hard and we've done a ton of projects," he said. "Since we've been in office, we lowered the amount of deficient bridges from 167 to less than 40. We paved over 150 miles of road. We've done over 400 miles of roadside brush. We've gotten a lot of grants to do big improvement projects. Not just projects that we've done, we have a lot of projects currently in the works and a lot of projects coming down the pipeline. We just want to continue doing what we've been doing and making progress for Muskogee County."
He said the district has a lot of things on its to-do list.
"Back in 2019, at the end of the big flood, I went to Washington, D.C., to help get funding to put Muskogee County back together again," he said. "Through a lot of those efforts, the state of Oklahoma ended up getting 36 and a half million dollars, of which 20 some-odd million has to be spent in the three most affected counties, by all the flooding. We expect a lot of that money will be made available to Muskogee County."
He said he submitted more than $20 million in grant requests for District 1.
"My next big priority is to receive those funds and put them to work," he said. "$20 million, if we're able to get a chunk of money like that. That's worth 20 years of Muskogee County road budgets. That's a game changer where we can do needed road projects."
In McIntosh County, William Wiles and Loyal Dean Taylor are expected to be in the Aug. 23 Democrat runoff for county commissioner, District 1.
In unofficial results, Taylor received 375 votes 45.24 percent of the vote. Wiles received 242 votes, or 29.19 percent.
Kathleen Henderson-Horton received 130 votes, or 15.68 percent; Jeff Boyd received 82 votes, or 9.89 percent.
The runoff winner will face Republican James Puddin Curtis in the November general election.
In Cherokee County, Bobby Cub Whitewater won the Democratic race for District 1 County Commissioner. He faces Republican Mitch Sterling in the November general election.
In unofficial results, Whitewater received 795 votes or 58.16 percent.
Randy Jones received 572 votes, or 41.84 percent.
Tim Kelley won the Republican primary for Wagoner County Commissioner, District 3.
Kelley received 2,110 votes, or 61.28 percent. Jeff Flanagan received 1,333 votes, or 38.72 percent. There are no Democratic or independent candidates.
