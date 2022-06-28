Sunny. High near 90F. Winds light and variable..
Clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 28, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
Ken Doke retains his seat as District 1 Muskogee County commissioner, according to unofficial final results.
Doke received 1,921 votes, or 68.1 percent; Steve Goad received 900 votes, or 31.9 percent.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.