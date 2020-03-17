In response to the spread of COVID-19, a respiratory illness, Dollar General stores will dedicate their first hour of business each day to seniors who need to shop, according to a news release.
"Beginning tomorrow, Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus," states the release. "...Other customers are encouraged to plan their shopping trips around this window of time to allow the most susceptible customers in our communities the ability to shop during the first hour that stores are open."
In addition, stores will close one hour earlier than normal to allow employees time to clean and re-stock shelves, the release states. Standard opening hours will remain in place.
Dollar General Chief Executive Officer Todd Vasos said the company hoped to better serve its "most vulnerable" customers.
"During these unprecedented times, Dollar General is diligently working to meet the ongoing needs of our customers and communities," Vasos said. "We are proud to live our mission and provide customers with everyday low prices on the household essentials that are used and replenished most often.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.