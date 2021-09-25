Kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month with area DV Partners Network on Oct. 1st at the Adventist Community Services Center, 615 S. Main St. You are invited to a round table-type forum to hear from engaged community individuals and other organizations to speak about how they bring something to the table whether it be knowledge, experience, spiritual, personal or resource information that might help you or a loved one. Mark your calendar to attend from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. An RSVP will be appreciated. Contact: Kathy Durland, (918) 869-6569 or ShIronbutterfly Ray, (918) 616-1264.
Domestic Violence Partners Network hosts October event
- Submitted by Muskogee County Domestic Violence Awareness Partners Network
