Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Flurries or snow showers possible late. High 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 16F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.