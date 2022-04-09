Donate blood and receive pet bandana, ticket to OKC Zoo

Oklahoma Blood Institute invites blood donors to treat themselves and their pets while saving lives.
All successful blood donors will receive a free “treats” T-shirt, one free admission to the Oklahoma City Zoo and a limited-edition “My Owner Is a Donor” pet bandana.
Join Webbers Falls High School for a blood drive with Oklahoma Blood Institute from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 21, in the gym. Elementary students who bring a donor to donate will receive an illuminated yo-yo.
Appointments are preferred. Walk-ins will be managed as schedules allow.
Oklahoma Blood Institute is the local, nonprofit blood supplier, supporting the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives.
