Donate blood to receive free T-shirt, museum ticket

Our Blood Institute (OBI) will hold a blood drive with the Gore community, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday on the Bloodmobile parked Harps Foods. Blood donors will receive a free, limited edition, “Save the Humans” T-shirt featuring an alien, while supplies last.*
Donors will also get one free admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum located in Oklahoma City.
“This is an out of this world way for us to say, ‘thank you’ to our donors in an extra(terrestrial) way. We truly appreciate those who take the time out of their day to help others ‘live long and prosper,’” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “But the reality here on earth is that blood cannot be manufactured in a lab—it can only be given by our generous volunteer donors. Patients in local hospitals rely on blood transfusions throughout the year to fight cancer, blood disorders, other illnesses and injuries.”
OBI provides more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances.
Appointments to give blood are not required but can be made by calling OBI at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. One blood donation only takes about an hour and saves up to three patients’ lives.
*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.
