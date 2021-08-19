Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge and his staff are concerned about paramedics.
"We have entered another unfortunate time in COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital beds are scarce and medical personnel are stretched thin," Loge said. "Muskogee County Emergency Medical Service paramedics travel out of state at times to find treatment for a patient. They are working extra shifts and facing untold illness and death. They need us to have their back for a short period of time.
"I am calling on everybody to do something," Loge said. "Churches, schools, businesses or individuals to provide food, thank you cards, banners, or any other item that can give or show moral support. No item is too small."
Contact Loge's office at (918) 682-3374 and ask for Jade. She will put you in touch with a facility that needs your contribution.
