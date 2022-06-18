Down Home: Firewood for a lifetime

“Wake up,” I said, “there’s a tornado coming.” He gave me the usual grunt until the window broke and glass covered the bed.
“Get to the basement,” he screamed as though I hadn’t just woke him up and told him there was a tornado coming. The electricity went out as we were headed down the stairs, but not to worry, we had our handy dandy iPhone which has a flashlight. The tornado didn’t last long and we could hear it end as it moved on to tear up someone else's property. The 30-year old pin oaks took the brunt of it and thankfully, the house only lost a portion of its roof shingles, which were plastered into the barbed wire fence 800 feet away.
If this is what an F2 tornado can do, I feel guilty complaining about losing trees, fence and a couple garage doors to the wrath of Mother Nature. Folks who go through F5 tornadoes give new meaning to the word survivor.
After cleaning up the debris throughout the 10 acres, I’m convinced we’re never going to get all the sticks picked up so I can mow. At this point, that’s all I want to do. Mowing is my therapy and I was already at my breaking point before the tornado came knocking. Maybe it’s Mother Natures’ way of telling me to “suck it up buttercup,” things could be a whole lot worse.
If you’re not familiar with hedge trees, they are the hardiest of them all. Folks cut them down to make fence posts as the wood can take most any kind of weather conditions, with the exception of a tornado. The hedge tree, which probably has been rooted for nearly 50 years was torn apart at the trunk, which was then twisted like a pretzel. Our cottonwood tree was plummeted into the ground making it look as though it had snowed. A portion of the porch swing was found in the neighbors’ corn field with the four cushions all located in a variety of locations. It’s taken five years to finally get the apple and peach trees to produce. I never did find the trees, but tiny apples and peaches fill the hole where the trees once stood.
At first light, we went outside and it was mind boggling. His shop's 18-foot garage door had been ripped off and the wind pushed the lawn mowers, ladders, every tool, screw, nail and bolt through the back wall. Only one little decorative wheelbarrow with two plants in it remained at the front of the house. Everything else was eventually found at the back of the property.
The neighbor to the right of us lost all of her trees and the neighbor to the left only had a few shingles missing. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
It feels like God decided if I was going to have a pity party, He’d give me something to really cry about. I received His message loud and clear and I am truly grateful.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
