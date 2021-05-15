Down Home: I have a few questions

The younger grandkids have lots of questions. They're capable of asking "what's that" or "why" more times in an hour than I have answers for. Scientists say our brains learn the most from birth to the age of 3. I'm fairly certain, for every piece of information they gain, I lose twice as much.
I walked through the house twice looking for a pair of reading glasses, which shouldn't be that difficult to find since I buy several at a time at the dollar store. What's scarier than not being able to read because you can't find your glasses? Having a pair hanging from your shirt and another pair on your head and not realizing it.
I function fairly well if I keep on task, but any little interruption can send me into a tailspin and I can't remember what I was doing or going to do. While vacuuming, I remembered I forgot to set something out for dinner. Instead of waiting until I was finished, I convinced myself I might forget by the time I was done, so I shut down the vacuuming. By the time I left the kitchen I had forgotten I was vacuuming because the sun was broadcasting how much dust were on the mini blinds, so I started cleaning them.
Later that day, on my way to freshen up a bit, I saw a long cord going from the front room to my office and demanded to know what the hubs was up to because I knew I didn't have anything plugged in. My mind was racing, was he really going to try to squeeze one more thing into my home office? I just wasn't going to allow it, no matter how much sweet talking he may offer. Thankfully, he gives me a few minutes to figure out my own questions, instead of stating the obvious, because at the other end of that long cord was the vacuum sweeper I abandoned earlier that day.
Even though I may be losing brain cells, there are still a few things I'd like to know. If the folks running the fast food restaurants want me to successfully put my wrappers in the trash can why do they make the opening a circle and the tray I’m holding is a rectangle? When they invented credit card machines why didn't they make them all the same so I don't have to look like the senile old lady who can't figure out whether to insert the card, tap the card or push buttons.
When I want to tidy up in a public restroom, is a secret hand motion they're not telling me about to get the water to come on? The hand dryer sounds as though it's going to do the job, but most of the time I have to resort to wiping my hands on my jeans. Can I have a paper towel if I promise to only use one? Should it really be this difficult to wash your hands when we are supposed to be even more diligent?
I have just one more question. Has anyone seen my reading glasses?
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
