Down Home: There’s no fool like an old fool

With their calendars marked and iPhone reminders of it being April 1, it’s become difficult to pull off a good prank.
Some years I've had to resort to fooling them several days before, which they argue isn't fair, but I say it's a fools' game, so there aren't any rules. My girls are impossible to play tricks on since they grew up with a prankster mom and unfortunately for them, I didn't just prank them on April Fools' Day.
I’m not sure why or how I became obsessed with playing pranks but there have been times I’ve gone too far. My girls like to tell the story of when I was giving my version of acupuncture to a friend for a headache and poured Ketchup down their face while screaming, “I’m so sorry I must have poked you too hard.” The girls were playing Barbies and came running down the hall to see what had happened. When I busted up laughing, they instantly realized it was another stupid prank by their mother and went back to their bedroom.
The youngest daughter followed me everywhere, every day and with the bathroom being very small, it was a tight squeeze to get us both in there. Back in the day, the medicine doctors treated urinary tract infections with would turn your urine orange. I wasn’t in the mood to be followed, but sure enough, here she comes wanting to accompany me in the bathroom. “Don’t tell your sister,” I began whispering to the then five-year-old pointing to the toilet water, that was bright orange, “but I’m actually an alien.” When she started screaming and running down the hallway the older sister quickly assessed the situation and reassured her it was just another one of moms’ jokes.
Trying to get everyone called, in one day, to play a prank, had become too time consuming, so I started planning family event shenanigans. One year, while eating out for my niece's birthday, I snuck a large screw in my mouth and let it drop loudly on my plate as if I had just bit into it. Their reaction was worth nearly chipping my tooth.
One year Easter was on April Fools' and while enjoying our annual Easter egg hunt, I gathered up the family for a group photo, when suddenly I yelled to one of the kids, "watch out, don't step in that dog poop," and pointed to a mound. Then, as everyone was watching, I picked it up and took a bite of the cooked brownie, I had so carefully designed into an authentic looking pile of poop. The then seven-year-old granddaughter was so disgusted she still talks about it.
This year’s April Fools' is going to have to be carried out by someone else. With my sister helping out in the office, we’ve had a lot of time to plan a prank. Since everyone will be expecting me to call them on April Fools’ she’s going to send out a text the day before, since it will be a workday. We’re googling an image of an ailment I’m refusing to go to the doctors to get checked out.
I’m just an old fool – and that’s no joke.
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
