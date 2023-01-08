Down Home: Who gets paid for what

Would you accept the job if it offered no benefits, no pay, no time off and rarely a thank you or a pat on the back? In the game of life, when you love unconditionally, don’t kid yourself, it’s a full-time job.
When you give of yourself 100 percent, it’s not always going to be easy and you have to work at it to make it the best it can be. Being committed to a relationship, being a parent or parenting your parent is work and we can only hope to be fortunate enough to have this “job” which requires a labor of love with the only paycheck being loved back.
A lot of folks, who have the hardest jobs of all, don’t ever receive a paycheck. More often than not, being the caretaker of an aging parent is a thankless job as family members question your decision to keep them in their home, or yours, all the while you’re trying to sort through your parents’ frustration of not wanting to give up their independence. This “job” ended for me years ago, but for those of you who have accepted this role in your family, I give you my heartfelt thanks, because, more often than not, you won’t hear it from anyone else.
For those who do get a paycheck for their jobs, it seems we have things a little backward when it comes to who gets paid for what. I just can’t wrap my brain around how we ever got to this point. Why would we pay those who risk their lives for us so much less than those who entertain us?
Why should our military, police and firefighters have to live paycheck to paycheck while professional athletes make more money in one game than they will make in their lifetime.
Are we paying teachers the salary they deserve to not only educate our children, but also be their mentors, confidants and sometimes the only adult in their life who is caring for them? I’m sure allocating the money we pay in taxes is a hard job but it would be nice if those folks would work a little harder toward getting schools the funds needed so teachers wouldn’t have to buy their own supplies.
Even though I jumped on my soapbox again about pay inequality, I need to also say how grateful I am for my jobs.
The job that pays me money is priceless, because I get to work with the love of my life every day and he lets me off work to play with grandkids.
I work the hardest when I’m playing, and that’s my favorite job, because my pay are hugs and kisses from the grandkids!
Sandy Turner writes about family and lives in the Midwest.
