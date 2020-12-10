Downtown Muskogee Christmas ornament available

The Muskogee Hotel building may not be familiar to residents, but the sign is to anyone who travels downtown.
The iconic sign, affixed to the exterior of the building on the northeast corner of Broadway and Main Street, is the subject of this year's Downtown Muskogee Christmas ornament.
Julie Ledbetter, director of development for Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, said the choosing of the sign was an election.
"Each year I put out a 'Hey these are some subject matters people have nominated before,'" she said. "Then it comes down to what would make a nice historical thing in the downtown area that would make a nice ornament. Actually, the sign for this year's ornament was nominated last year.
"We had already chosen last year's, so the sign was already nominated and made it nice to go through with it this year."
The building, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places list for Oklahoma last year, was erected during the years 1922-1923 in downtown Muskogee. It represented a pattern of development in providing services to commercial travelers involved in manufacturing and wholesale distribution within the American economy from the early 20th century into the post World War II era.
It also illustrated the gendered nature of a growing “business culture” in America. From the mid 1920s through the 1940s, the Muskogee Hotel represented the link between the nation’s commerce and Muskogee’s commerce and was in operation until the late 1960s.
"The most interesting and iconic part that people recognize of the building is recognizing the sign," Ledbetter said. "So the owners of the building gave permission for us to submit a photograph I took of the sign to the company that makes the ornaments. They do an artist's rendering and send it back, then I send it out for approval."
The ornament is made of pewter and was manufactured by Inola Castings in Inola. It depicts the sign, except for the addition of the year of the ornament located above and to the left of where the sign says "Coffee Shop."
The first collectible ornament was cast in 2009 and was a representation of the McEntee's Jewelry sign on the southwest corner of West Broadway and North Third Street.
Other ornament subjects have been a trolley car in 2010, the viaduct bridge in 2011, a locomotive engine in 2012, the Roxy Theater marquee in 2015, the Masonic Temple in 2016, the Midland Valley Depot in 2017, one of the painted guitars in 2018 and the Frisco Depot (Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame) last year.
Proceeds from the ornament sales go to help support Muskogee area nonprofit organizations. If you are missing any of the previous ornaments, Ledbetter said all is not lost.
"You can contact Three Rivers Museum at (918) 686-6624," she said.
