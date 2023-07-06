Downtown Muskogee getting new sidewalks and new curb cuts

Upgraded sidewalks and curb cuts could make downtown Muskogee more attractive and accessible, officials say.
Workers with FM Construction are installing new curb cuts into sidewalks along Okmulgee Avenue, from Second to 17th Streets.
City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows said the improved curb cuts will bring the city into better compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. She said the new curb cuts should be finished by mid-August.
The city also is working with Main Street Muskogee to upgrade throughout downtown. Currently, sidewalks along Broadway are being improved.
Main Street Muskogee Executive Director Courtney Graham said the sidewalk improvements “will help create a more cohesive and walkable downtown district.”
“We are currently looking at making sidewalk improvements along Broadway and Main Street,” Graham said. “These are the frequently used streets for walking in our downtown area. We want the end result to eliminate trip and fall hazards on the older aggregate concrete. Sidewalks are made to get people of all ages to their destinations and we want that to be as safe as possible.”
The sidewalk improvement is funded through a City of Muskogee Foundation grant, Graham said.
Shows said the city and Main Street Muskogee created a list of sidewalk replacement projects throughout downtown.
“The approach is to keep the brick borders around the panels and replace the exposed aggregate concrete with regular white concrete as we move forward with repairing areas that are in need of repair,” she said. “This allows for better and quicker maintenance.”
She said the city wants to keep as many of the bricks in place as possible to preserve the historic character of Muskogee.
