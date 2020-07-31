Downtown restaurants struggle to get through pandemic

Station 1 employees used to keep busy filling sandwich and lunch orders for downtown workers and visitors.
Now the sandwich spot is only open evenings, the same time as the adjacent Muskogee Brewing Company, which has the same owners.
"We closed down for lunch because the clientele isn't out there," said Ann Page, a partner at Station 1. "People aren't out as much."
Continued concern for the COVID-19 pandemic has business at some downtown restaurants to half of what it was in February.
Restaurants closed mid-March when the pandemic hit. Some went to carry-out, curbside or delivery.
"May 1, when the restaurants were allowed to reopen and the city gave the okay to go into phase 1, 2 and 3, we went full staff, full everything," Page said. "We maintained that way until mid-June."
It hasn't worked.
Many federal employees who worked in the building across from Station 1 now work from home, resulting in a sharp cut in lunch business, she said.
She said lunch revenue was not enough to recover employee pay.
"Product obviously has to be thrown away if it's not fresh," she said. "We were bleeding money because the clientele just wasn't there."
Page said taproom business also is slower than it was before COVID-19, and much slower than last summer.
"We definitely have a loyal following trying to give it business, and we still have out-of-towners coming in," she said.
Page said people still seem skittish about going out to eat.
Club Lunch, a downtown business since 1913, served only 18 people on Monday, said manager Ashley Davis.
"That doesn't even justify staying open," Davis said, adding that business is about half of what it used to be.
Davis, who often cooks and serves, made a plea on Facebook to generate more business.
"We need your help," Davis said. "We have cut our employees down by 60 percent, and over the past 2 months, we have lost over 48.2 percent of sales."
Davis said the business will consider its future on Aug. 7.
"We have been running for a few months with new safety measures and solid cleaning policies better than most places in Muskogee," he said.
He said many customers might be concerned about coronavirus. Others may not be aware Club Lunch is open.
Dustin Ashworth, owner of American Pie, said the restaurant had to lay off more than 70 percent of its employees when the restaurant closed and went to curbside/carry-out in mid-March.
"Over time, we've been able to slowly bring people back in," he said. "We're still not fully staffed. We just haven't got there yet."
He said the pizza restaurant is doing about half as much business as normal.
"I think it's a lot of people, nobody knows what to do, what's going on, should you go out," Ashworth said. "Not too long after they let us open back up, everything seemed fine. Then, as soon as everything spiked, what, two weeks ago, business went right back down."
He said the week health officials began announcing steep rises in COVID-19 "there was a big drop that week."
"Now, it kind of repeats itself," he said.
Oklahoma Department of Health on Wednesday reported 411 COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County. On July 22, 276 cases were reported in the county; 216 cases were reported on July 15; 153 cases reported on July 8; and 106 cases on June 30.
Ashworth said business is "slowly building back upward."
The restaurant keeps tables spaced apart.
"We don't really do parties of more than six," he said. "I don't have tables like that."
He said the restaurant offers carry-out and curbside.
"That's another thing, since the spike, the curbside has picked back up for us," he said.
