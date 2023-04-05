Downtown thriving with activity on Saturday

Downtown Muskogee will buzz with Saturday festivities celebrating produce, crawfish, movie stars — and, of course, azaleas.
Muskogee marks the start of its Azalea Festival with the annual parade 11 a.m. Saturday along Okmulgee Avenue and Broadway.
This year's theme, "Hollywood," celebrates the 100th anniversary of the giant Hollywood sign that overlooks Los Angeles, said Joel Everett, special projects coordinator for Muskogee Parks and Recreation.
Everett said there are a lot of floats this year, including eight competing for prizes. There also will be three custom floats for the Muskogee mayor, City of Muskogee and St. Francis Hospital-Muskogee.
Visitors can expect diversity at the parade with marching bands, horses, Shriners and car clubs.
"There's more than 1,000 people in this parade, and from every walk, from clowns to queens, VIPs, firemen, service members, every one wearing their different hats," Everett said. "They're around us all the time, but we just don't see them the way we see them this one day of the year."
Parade announcing and judges stand will be in front of Muskogee Civic Center, Everett said.
Bedouin Shrine will host its second annual Creole Fest in the parking lot by the Civic Center.
Creole Fest coordinator Hank Starkey said the festival will feature a Cajun cooking competition, and visitors can buy a tasting kit for $10.
"There will be everything from red beans and rice to gumbo, etouffees to dirty rice to gumbo," Starkey said.
Visitors also can buy crawfish lunches for $10.
"It will hold about a pound of crawfish, two potatoes, one half ear of corn and sausage," he said. "You can buy as much as you want and take it home and eat it or you can sit down out there under our event tent."
People can enjoy their food under a massive 40-foot by 80-foot tent.
"That's bigger than most people's homes," Starkey said. "We've got the tent set up so, rain or shine, it won't matter. The weather looks phenomenal this weekend."
The festival will feature a tent where people can enjoy beer. An area winery will sell wine slushies.
There also will be a variety of vendors, including Native American jewelry and art. A local band, Stonegate Fence, will perform.
"We try to create a real festive atmosphere," Starkey said.
Saturday also marks opening day at Muskogee Farmers Market in front of Civic Center. Doug Walton said the market will run Saturdays only through April, then on Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings starting in May.
Walton said about 15 vendors, including a new vendor selling edible mushrooms, are expected on Saturday.
"We'll have lots of springtime produce, leafy greens, salad ingredients, lettuces, spinaches, radishes, turnips, probably some asparagus," he said. "There also will be eggs, meats, garden transplants, herbs, perennial plants, berries, as well as bedding plants and baked goods. Hot dogs and lemonade are back this year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.