OSDH, in partnership with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, has updated its ‘Return to Learn’ guidance supporting a safe return to in-person learning for Oklahoma schools. The updated document clarifies key terms and responsibilities related to COVID-19 response in schools.
As of this advisory, there are 60,118 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 12 additional deaths identified to report. One death was identified in the past 24 hours.
One of those 12 deaths include, in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group. This brings the total number of deaths in Muskogee County to 17. There are 1,381 cases of people who have tested positive in Muskogee County.
One in Adair County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Hughes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in 65 or older age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group.
There are 821 total deaths in the state.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases
60,118
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 833,124
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 904,600
**Currently Hospitalized 545
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 4,961
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 1
Total Cumulative Deaths
821
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Sept. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.