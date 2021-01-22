Law enforcers and animal rescue workers spent most of Thursday at a Muskogee County home rounding up about 70 dogs after investigating what was described as "a hoarding situation."
Muskogee County Sheriff's Deputy Bryan Jones said he learned about the situation when he responded to an "animal complaint" in the "western part of the county." Because the resident, who has yet to be identified, is a tribal member, Jones worked with Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police to find a solution.
"There will be no criminal charges at this time," Jones said. "The dogs were really my main concern, and it was one of those situations ... we thought this would be better for the dogs and the people."
Jones said the mixed-breed dogs appeared to have been "well-fed." There were several, he said, that "needed some medical attention" for reasons other than malnutrition.
"In a hoarding situation, when you have a lot of dogs like that, they're going to fight," Jones said. "So there were some of those dogs that had injuries from fighting among themselves — the pack mentality and fighting for dominance — and there were some puppies that were not very healthy."
Four area animal rescue organizations dispatched people from Muskogee and Tulsa to help round up the dogs, assess their needs, and care for them until they are adopted.
Delsie Lewis, founder and executive director of Fur Babies Adoptions & Rescue in Muskogee, said most of the dogs were smaller dogs, ranging from 25 to 30 pounds. She said most of them "were petrified" and "frightened" because they weren't used to other people, and then began "jumping the fences trying to get away from us."
"I think what happened is this poor lady started out with just a few, and then they started breeding," Lewis said. "She just couldn't keep up with them and couldn't afford to do anything about it — the deputies did a really good job of catching it and calling for help."
Lewis said all of the dogs "will get veterinary care first and be evaluated" before they will be placed for adoption. She said some "definitely will have to chill for a while" before they will be ready for placement.
In addition to Fur Babies, Jones said the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, Tulsa SPCA and Humane Society of Tulsa joined the rescue operation. He said rescuers will return Friday to get another 10 to 15 dogs that avoided them a day earlier.
Jones credited those animal rescue organizations, Lighthorse Police and Dr. Kristen Rivers at Honor Heights Veterinary Clinic for what he described as a successful outcome.
