DPS launches online CDL renewals, extends expiration dates

Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is offering online renewals for Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) and Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs).
DPS has always been committed to offering online services for our customers, but the response to the COVID-19 pandemic has increased efforts to encourage residents to stay in their homes and slow the spread of the virus.
Back in March, the Department launched online renewals and replacements for Class D driver licenses and identification cards. That service is expanded to included CDL's and CLP's. The service was built in partnership with the Office of Management Enterprise Services and Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions and services for governments.
The expiration date for CDLs and CLPs has also been extended until Sept. 30. This extension is only for CDLs and CLPs. This applies to any driver whose CDL or CLP expired on or after March 1. The 14-day wait period to take the skills test when obtaining a CDL is also waived until Sept. 30. Medical certifications are also valid until Sept. 30, as long as they were not expired prior to March 1.
Customers can complete the application by going to www.ok.gov/dps and clicking on "Online Services." They can also find a link at my.ok.gov, as well. Customers will have to create an account at my.ok.gov. In order to use this service, the customer's previous renewal must have been made in person. The only exception to this is customers (including spouses and dependents) who are active duty or civilian contractors with the Armed Forces of the United States. A customer may only renew or replace their driver license if their driving privilege is in good standing and Oklahoma address is correct and current.
A customer may use this procedure to renew or replace a Class D license, ID card or a CDL or CLP. Renewals may be made up to one (1) year early. Replacements can be obtained any time during the four-year period the license is valid.
Customers choosing online renewal will have the option to pay online by credit card or click "pay later" to mail a check. The new driver license or identification card will then be sent to the customer by mail.
There is a small service fee to be able to do this online. Class A and B CDL renewal is $59.41. Class C CDL renewal is $49.51. Replacement for Class A, B and C CDL is $26.65. Those prices include the renewal fee, convenience fee and postage.
DPS offices continue to accept walk-ins. They do continue to require customers to wear a mask inside their facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.