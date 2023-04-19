A public drawing will determine who wins a seat on the Porum Board of Trustees, after a district judge rejected a challenge to the April 4 election.
Cristy Catron and and Lloyd Paul Hays each received 16 votes, or 39.02 percent, in a four-person race for to fill an unexpired term for trustee. Martha Long received six votes and Gayla Barnes received three votes. Election board results showed three absentee votes, which favored Hayes.
Catron challenged the unofficial results, alleging that the people who cast the three absentee votes did not live in Porum, or even Muskogee County. Catron also alleged that Hays lingered at the polling place twice on election day.
Muskogee County District Judge Timothy King rejected Catron's challenges.
Muskogee County Election Secretary Kelly Beach said Hays' or Catron's name will be drawn out of a box at an election board meeting 10 a.m. Monday at the Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway.
In his ruling, King said the court's determination of the three voters' residency intentions was only limited to the testimony of the Porum police chief, who testified he was unable to interview the voters.
According to the ruling, Muskogee County Treasurer records show one of the voters, Bobby Berry, paid 2023 property taxes for a Porum house.
King said that, because the voters were not interviewed, "many factors remain unknown."
King also ruled that Hays' presence at the polling place twice on election day did not constitute electioneering. King said Hays was there to exchange information about cars and that there was no witness testimony that anyone was prevented from voting.
