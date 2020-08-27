As positive COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma climb towards 55,000, the City of Muskogee ordered cases of face masks to help protect its citizens. In an effort to distribute these masks to the community, the city is partnering with Gospel Rescue Mission to coordinate a Drive-By Masking happening from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The event will be held on GRM campus at 323 Callahan St, and if you are not able to make it to the event, they will have more face masks available at the front desk.
“It’s so great that our city was able to do this,” said Nycky Miller, GRM Development director. “As our kiddos are starting back to school next week, we want to do everything we can to keep them and our teachers, safe.”
Muskogee Public Schools starts back on Monday, so if you have a student needing a mask, or if you need some for yourself and your family, stop by Gospel Rescue Mission to pick up your free masks. Masks will be distributed in bundles of five in a sealed bag.
