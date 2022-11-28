A Cookson man was injured in a collision that was caused by driving under the influence, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Daniel J. Diver, 45, was admitted in fair condition to Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah, the report states.
According to OHP, the collision happened at 2:48 p.m. Sunday on County Road West 888, approximately 12 miles south of Tahlequah. Diver was driving a 2012 Nissan Cube northbound when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt, the report states.
