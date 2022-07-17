A Red Oak man drowned in the Arkansas River after he stepped off a sand bar into moving water, states a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The body of Glenn Newburn, 73, was recovered at 10:35 a.m. Saturday 1/2 mile east of where he went in the water, the report states.
According to OHP, the drowning happened at 8:45 a.m. Friday approximately 200 yards east of 124th Street in Taft and approximately 2.5 miles north of Old Taft Road in Muskogee County. Newburn and another person were walking along the bank of the river. Newburn was walking in water that was calf-deep when he stepped off the sand bar into the moving water, went under the water and did not resurface. He was not wearing a flotation device, the report states.
