The body of a man who drowned in the Illinois River near Tenkiller Lake in Cherokee County has been identified as a Welling man, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The body of Christopher E. Compton, 24, was recovered at 3 p.m. Tuesday in 7 1/2 feet of water, the report states.
According to the report, Compton was seen walking at approximately 9:25 a.m. Monday on the north shore line, entered the 53 degree water, appeared to start to swim across the river and began struggling. He went under water and did not resurface. He was not wearing a personal flotation device.
