The body of a Checotah man who drowned on Lake Eufaula on May 3 has been recovered, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Michael Etris, 69, was located at approximately 7:50 p.m. Friday in approximately 43 feet of water, the report released Monday states.
According to OHP, Etris drowned at approximately 7:25 p.m. May 3, approximately one mile north of Eufaula in McIntosh County. Etris was operating a 16-foot PXM boat, launched to go fishing and failed to return home. The boat was located partially submerged with no sign of Etris, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Etris was not wearing a flotation device. His body was taken to Hunn, Black, & Merrritt Funeral Home in Eufaula, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.