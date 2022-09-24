DRS Career Expo to unite businesses with motivated workers

TULSA – “Ready, Set, Hired!” is the perfect theme for the innovative Career Expo hosted by Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services in Tulsa on Oct. 6.
The Career Expo will bring hiring officials from businesses together with motivated, job-ready applicants from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Client Services Center at Tulsa Technology Center’s Lemley Memorial Campus, 3638 S. Memorial Drive.
Job seekers with disabilities are encouraged to register free of charge for the Expo at https://www.okdrs.gov/node/12061, but are welcome to walk up without pre-registration on the day of the event.
DRS is the employment agency for Oklahomans with disabilities. In 2021, the agency served more than 83,500 people through 25 major programs.
Co-hosts are Green Country Workforce and Northeast Oklahoma Workforce. These are two of the regional Workforce boards under statewide Oklahoma Works. They align resources and provide high-quality services to job seekers and businesses.
All hosts are proud partners of the AmericanJobCenter network.
Career Expo sponsors are LABR, Amazon, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance, Tulsa Technology Center and ONE Gas.
Five speakers are scheduled to present in multiple morning and afternoon sessions about topics that range from “Finding your calm in the midst of chaos” to “How to keep a job.”
Career Expo participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills, attend workshops and win door prizes throughout the day.
“DRS and our partners are excited about connecting business leaders who are ready to hire with qualified job candidates who are ready to go to work,” DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt said. “I call the Career Expo a win-win-win for everybody, including taxpayers, because qualified job seekers with disabilities become taxpayers when they go to work and reduce the need for government benefits.”
For more information about DRS Business Services Career Expo, visit www.okdrs.gov/BSP or phone (405) 215-5614.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.