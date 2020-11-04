The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced today that 19 defendants have been indicted for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Eastern District of Oklahoma and elsewhere. Drug conspiracy is punishable by not less than 10 years imprisonment, and up to a $10,000,000 fine or both. Two of the 19 defendants indicted are also charged with firearm offenses carrying punishment of not more than 10 years imprisonment, and up to a $250,000 fine or both. A coordinated law enforcement operation to arrest the defendants charged in the indictment began this morning and is ongoing.
Drug trafficking results in indictment of 19
