Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson says he normally spends Easter at his home church in Louisiana.
This Easter, he'll be in Muskogee. He'll preach at the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday services at New Community Church.
"What a better time to share with others on the day that the world collectively celebrates the risen Savior," Robertson said. "I look forward to hopefully seeing people that don’t normally attend church and remind them of what that message has meant to my family and how it can change us as people to live better lives, more fuller, and with purpose."
Robertson is CEO of the Duck Commander and Buck Commander hunting companies. His family and business were profiled in the A&E series "Duck Dynasty," which ran from 2012 to 2017.
New Community Church Pastor Simeon Young said he is friends of the pastor of Robertson's church in West Monroe, Louisiana.
"Willie is pretty faithful to that church," Young said. "His family goes there. They are very involved in discipleship and helping people find their place in the Kingdom of God."
He said Robertson preaches and speaks around the nation.
"He prayed about it and he felt like this was something he wanted to do," Young said. "He doesn't usually travel out on Easter. He's usually with his family. He's a big family guy. So it is a treat for him to be with us on Easter."
Young said Robertson's visit will be a "really big celebration."
"He's going to come, preach the gospel and we're going to have a few people baptized," Young said.
Robertson said he can't wait to meet people in Muskogee.
"I'm sure we have many things in common," he said. "I love visiting churches all over the world, to see what they do well, see where they need a bit of encouragement and just share our common beliefs in Jesus. I met Pastor Simeon Young at another event I spoke at, and when he invited me to New Community Church, I told him I’d be honored."
Young said Robertson also will sign some shotguns and other gift items that will be up for giveaways the Sunday after Easter, Young said.
"Anyone who comes back the Sunday after Easter, Willie's going to have signed some really nice shotguns with his autograph on them," he said. "It's just a reminder for people to come back, not just on Easter. It's a fun way to get people back."
