Duos dominate rare Twosday

Happy Twosday!
I’m guessing you’re thinking I forgot to use spell check in which case you would be wrong. Yes, today is Tuesday, but there is such a thing as Twosday. I put 2/22/22 in an internet search and discovered the word Twosday.
Apparently, teachers are aware of this and have many teaching activities devoted to it. This Twosday is extra special because it will not occur again in our lifetime. It’s also special because it’s a numerical palindrome.
Thinking of Twosday, I thought of some of the children’s picture books we have that feature two main characters. One of my favorite duos is Elephant and Piggie in the Elephant and Piggie series by Mo Willems.
One of the new Mo Willems’ Elephant & Piggie Like Reading! Series is called, “Harold & Hog Pretend For Real!” a collaboration between Dan Santat and Mo Willems.
Harold & Hog are a real elephant and hog that decide to pretend and be Elephant & Piggie. After trying in vain to be Elephant & Piggie, they realize they are best friends the way they are.
“Now What?” by Brenda Faatz is a new picture book about a girl named Lizzy who bounces from activity to activity and asks, “Now What?” after each thing she does. When Luna (a new girl) moves into the neighborhood, Lizzy & Luna use their imaginations to find many new things to do together and ask, “Now What?”
They finally realize that they no longer have to keep asking that question because just hanging out together “Now is What.”
One of my favorite twosome stories to read is about unlikely friendships in the animal world. I remember living in the country when we first moved to Oklahoma.
We had ducks and chickens. The ducks would lay eggs and abandon them. My husband started putting the duck eggs in the nest of the hens. When they hatched, they became a part of the hen’s family.
“Unlikely Loves," by Jennifer S. Holland has more than 40 stories of such friendships, including a Great Dane and fawn, and a giraffe and goat.
So, if you’re looking for something fun to think about, remember it’s Twosday. We have a lot of duos here to entertain you.
See you soon, at the “Q!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.