Hundreds of people cast early ballots Thursday and Friday for area municipal and school board races. There also is a bond election for Eufaula Public Schools.
Muskogee County Election Board reported 34 early ballots cast on Friday, bringing the two-day total to 48.
Wagoner County Election Board reported 123 early ballots cast on Friday, compared to 115 on Thursday, for a total of 238 for the early voting period.
McIntosh County Election Board reported 29 early ballots cast on Friday, for a two-day total to 71.
Cherokee County Election Board reported 84 early ballots cast on Friday, and 127 early ballots cast.
Polls at precincts are to be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
