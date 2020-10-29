Voters filled Muskogee Civic Center's lobby Thursday morning to cast in-person absentee ballots in the presidential election.
Johnny Rawlings of Muskogee, who calls himself a "staunch Trump supporter," said he had been waiting for nearly two hours.
Elaine Paine of Muskogee was among those waiting in the lobby. She said voting is very important, "because we need a different president."
Early voting continues through 6 p.m. and will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
