Early voters 'swamp' election workers

Area voters "swamped" county election officials on Friday during the second day of early voting.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said 1,193 ballots were tallied after the last voter of the day walked out of the Muskogee Civic Center. With 1,197 voters casting ballots Thursday, the tally for the first two days of early voting in Muskogee County totaled 3,110.
Election officials in Cherokee County, where voters stood in line until after 7 p.m. to cast an early ballot on Friday, a total of 872 ballots cast. With 900 ballots cast Thursday, the two-day total there was 1,772 ballots.
McIntosh County election officials recorded 457 ballots on Friday, bringing the two-day total to 959. In Wagoner County, which reported a two-day total of 4,880 votes, early voters cast 2,569 ballots on Friday.
Early voting will continue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Precinct polling will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.