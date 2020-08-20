Early voting begins for runoff primary

Early votingbegins today
Early voting for the Aug. 25 Runoff Primary begins today and is available this 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday. Counties with state or federal runoff elections will also have early voting 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said it is important to make sure you have an election before you head to the polls. Check the OK Voter Portal at: https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html .
Oklahoma is a closed primary state. In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party. The Democratic Party, however, has made an exception for Independent voters for the 2020 and 2021 election years. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party primary ballot.
Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received by the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters can track their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal.
Social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place during early voting and on Election Day.
Coyle superintendentgets coronavirus
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma public school superintendent has tested positive for the coronavirus. leading the district to temporarily close its only school for a deep cleaning, an official said Wednesday.
The Coyle school district learned Wednesday that Superintendent Terry Zink tested positive for the virus, according Dean of Students Shane Weathers.
“He just feels bad he can’t be here to protect his staff and teachers,” Weathers told The Associated Press.
The district, which started its school year on Aug. 10 with in-person instruction and distance learning available, canceled Thursday’s classes so that the K-12 school can get a deep cleaning. It will reopen Monday with virtual learning only and plans to resume in-person teaching on Aug. 31, Weathers said.
The district about 35 miles north of Oklahoma City has 310 students, including 20 to 30 who opted for virtual instruction only, Weathers said. It holds classes four days per week and will miss just one day because of the cleaning, he said.
Ninnekah man allegedly kidnaps, threatens woman
CHICKASHA — A Ninnekah man is facing charges after he allegedly forced a woman to strip at knifepoint, bound her with a charging cord and threatened to cut off her fingers.
According to Grady County Courthouse documents, on Aug. 14, Dusty Knight, 48, became suspicious that a woman had taken two bags of meth and a knife.
Knight allegedly threatened the woman while he was holding an 18-inch long knife, described in the report as a machete.
After the woman was allowed to dress, Knight then tied her hands behind her back with a Chromebook charging cord.
At one point the woman lost consciousness and did not remember anything until she returned to a residence in Verden.
— Staff, wire reports
