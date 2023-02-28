Early voting begins Thursday for voters in Muskogee County. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines,” Beach said.
Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the County Election Board, 400 W. Broadway. Voting will be in the basement outside of the County Commissioner’s meeting room. An elevator is available. Beach reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
Information: Election Board, (918) 687-8151 or MuskogeeCounty@elections.ok.gov.
