Early voting begins Thursday

Voters who want to cast in-person absentee ballots in upcoming municipal and school board elections may do so beginning Thursday at county election boards.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said early voting here will be open to all Muskogee residents who are registered to vote. Eligible voters who live within Muskogee and Porum public school districts also have elections scheduled in Muskogee.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early — Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board," Beach said. "From school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections, this is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Early voting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Muskogee County Election Board, 400 W. Broadway, in the basement. Early voting is not available at polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
