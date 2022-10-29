Early voting begins Wednesday for voters in Muskogee County for the Nov. 8 General Election. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their county election board.
Muskogee County Election Board Secretary Kelly Beach said early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," Beach said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board — from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”
Early voting is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at the County Election Board, 400 W. Broadway in the basement. Beach reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.
The Muskogee County Election Board is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Information: (918) 687-8151 or muskogeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.