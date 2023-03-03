Early voting begins

Early voting for the March 7 Special Election begins today for voters across the state. All voters will have the opportunity to vote on a state question that would allow recreational marijuana, if passed.
Early voting began Thursday and will continue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. No excuse is needed to cast an in-person absentee ballot, but you must vote at your county election board office in the county where you are registered.
Voters who requested mail absentee ballots are reminded that mail absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 7 p.m. on election night.
“Standard” absentee ballots may be hand-delivered to the County Election Board and must be received before the end of the business day on Monday. “Standard” absentee ballots that are hand-delivered must be accompanied by a notarized absentee ballot affidavit and must be delivered by the voter. Proof of identity is required.
Voters with questions should contact their County Election Board.
